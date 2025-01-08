SNAP 2024 Results To Be Announced Today, Check Details

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will release the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2024 test today, January 8, 2025. The results will be announced around 1 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their results from the official website by entering their login credentials. They will be required to enter their SNAP ID and password to access their results. The exam was held on December 8, 15 and 21 as an all-India exam in computer-based mode.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website at snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the link for 'SNAP 2024 Result'

Step 3: Enter your SNAP ID and password in the login window

Step 4: Submit the details to access and download your scorecard.

The SNAP exam, conducted by the Symbiosis International University (SIU), is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes such as MBA and PGDM. A candidate was able to appear for up to three tests for SNAP. In case, a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation. The SNAP test question papers will be normalised for the level of difficulty across all three sets.

Candidates shortlisted after the announcement of the results will have to appear for group exercise and personal interaction (GE-PI). A candidate will be shortlisted for further Symbiosis MBA admission process (GE-PI) based on the overall SNAP percentile. The further admission process is conducted separately for each MBA programme by each institute.