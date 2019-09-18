Skill India, IBM Come Together To Train ITI Teachers In Artificial Intelligence

IBM will provide the necessary training at seven centres including 6 National Skills Training Institutes.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) division of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has signed an agreement with Global IT major IBM where the latter will carry out a nationwide Train-the-Trainer in Basic Artificial Intelligence Skills. As part of the program, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) trainers will be trained on basic Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills towards using the technology in their day-to-day training activities.

According to a statement from the Ministry, this program aims at enabling the trainers with basic approach, workflow and application of artificial intelligence that they can apply in their training modules.

IBM aims at training 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across the country and the program will be executed over a period of one year with 14 trainers across 7 locations with over 200 workshops, the statement added.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, asserted that in the coming times "Many more training programs will be initiated for the trainers. These will be integral for skilling the youth with modern technological knowledge and skills. These digital skills will provide an edge to the trainers responsible for imparting academic curriculum to students and help them enter the workforce, as they are aligned to industry 4.0."

RK Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also expressed his views and stated "Programs for training the trainers that bridge the technological gap between the students and teachers are the need of the hour. These programs will ensure the passing of industry relevant skills to students promoting better learning and better retention by the students."

The program was officially announced during the Kaushalaycharya Samadar celebrations on Teachers' Day held on September 5, 2019, where the Minister felicitated trainers from across the country for their extraordinary contribution to the Skill India Mission.

IBM will provide the necessary training at seven centres including six National Skills Training Institutes (NSTI) and one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pune.

