'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Calls For A Statutory Body For Engineers

Dr E Sreedharan was addressing 'Engineer's Day' celebration at UL Cyber Park on Tuesday.

Dr E Sreedharan, fondly called as 'Metro Man', came down heavily on the lack of a regulatory body to certify engineers in the country while inaugurating the 'Engineer's Day' celebration at UL Cyber Park here on Tuesday. "Engineers have to play a dominant role in the economic growth of the country. But, look at the scenario, the way the profession is being practised in the country. We are producing too many engineers, but what's the standard? A recent national survey revealed that out of the qualifying engineering graduates, only 20 per cent are really employable. Thirty per cent of them need to be trained before employing and 50 per cent is not just employable," he said.

"Engineering ethics are very important for nation-building. One-and-a-half lakh people die on the roads a year due to poor engineering. It is not the number but the quality that matters. Attitude, ethics, values and principles are more important," he added.

The eminent engineer added that the lack of a statutory regulatory body for engineers allowed every graduating engineer to practise and the results are repeated accidents.

Dr A Achyuthan, the eminent environmentalist and engineer, was honoured at the event.

Dr Achyuthan opined that engineering for change should be for sustainable change.

The event, jointly organised by the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Kozhikode Centre and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), was attended by more than 200 engineers. Technical sessions were held as part of the state-level workshop titled 'Engineering for Change - Rebuild Kerala'.

IEI Kozhikode Centre chairman K Bhaskaran presided over the event. Secretary C Jayaram, ULCCS chairman Remeshan Paleri, Group CEO Raveendran Kasthuri, UL Education director Dr TP Sethumadhavan and ULCCS CGM (projects) Rohan Prabhakar spoke at the event.

