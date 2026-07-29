Six Years Of NEP 2020 In Spotlight: Teacher Capacity, Digital Platforms, Research

NEP 2020: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marked its sixth year today since its announcement on July 29, 2020. According to the central government, six years ago, the NEP 2020 laid the foundation of an ambitious transformation of India's education system. "Guided by the principles of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability, the policy has reimagined learning from early childhood to higher education," the 'My Gov Pulse' e-book stated.

Promising to prepare learners to thrive in a rapidly changing world while remaining rooted in India's rich knowledge traditions, the central government stated that the policy goes beyond rote learning and towards critical thinking, multidisciplinary education, digital innovation, and lifelong learning.

NEP 2020 At School Level

At the school level, the NEP 2020 has introduced a learner-centric approach that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and conceptual understanding from the earliest years, the official document stated. The policy includes the implementation of 5+3+3+4 curricular structure, and has expanded the teacher capacity through the NISHTHA programme, training over 15.57 lakh teachers, as per the official data.

Additionally, digital platforms, such as DIKSHA and e-Jaadui Pitara, have made multilingual, technology-enabled learning more accessible, the official document stated.

How NEP Reimagines Higher Education?

According to the central government, the NEP 2020 has transformed higher education by promoting flexibility, multidisciplinary learning, academic mobility, and research-led growth. The ministry highlighted that the SWAYAM portal has recorded over 6 crore enrolments, supported by more than 20,000 online courses.

The ministry also stated that the PM-USHA initiative further strengthens universities through investments in digital infrastructure, research, and institutional autonomy. As per official information, Indian institutions have expanded globally with campuses in Zanzibar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. At the same time, leading international universities establish campuses in India, the report added.

Research, Global Competitiveness

As per the official document, the policy is fostering innovation, research, and global competitiveness. Adding further, the official report stated that initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, National Digital Library, and Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence are building an ecosystem that connects learning with research and emerging technologies.

Emphasis On Indian Languages

The policy has put greater emphasis on Indian languages, inclusive education, and international collaboration, as per the official report.

The government report stated that as NEP completes six years, its impact is visible across classrooms, campuses, and communities.

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According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the NEP 2020 has envisioned a schooling system that is flexible, inclusive, and deeply learner-centric; where curiosity is encouraged, creativity is nurtured, and classrooms reflect the diversity.