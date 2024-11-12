Senior Students, Teachers Mentor Weak Students At Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalayas, the central government schools in India, run empowerment programmes for students by providing them with various opportunities and responsibilities. The school runs mentorship programs where senior students mentor younger and weak students. This creates a culture of support and empowerment within the school community.

The school administration's plan of involving students in decision-making processes regarding school events, policies and activities helps in building confidence and developing leadership skill among students since young age.

Besides older students, principal and teachers have also been asked to adopt one weak student each for grooming.

The schools follow other multiple methods to promote student empowerment at the campus. The multifaceted concept that are operated in these schools help students to take charge of their own learning and development.

As part of the programme, the school implements positive discipline strategies that focus on teaching and guiding students rather than punitive measures. This will prepare students to take responsibility for their actions and learn from their mistakes.

These schools also have student councils comprising elected student representatives. These councils give students a platform to voice their opinions, raise concerns, and suggest improvements.

Empowering students in Kendriya Vidyalayas not only enhances their academic performance but also equips them with essential life skills and a sense of responsibility towards themselves and their communities.