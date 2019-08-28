Schools, Colleges To Live-Stream 'Fit India Movement' Launch By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Fit India Movement' tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Fit India Movement' tomorrow. The launch event will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. At the launch, the Prime Minister will deliver an address and will also administer a fitness pledge. The event will be broadcast live by Doordarshan.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher educational institutes to make necessary arrangements for students, faculty and staff to view the Prime Minister's address on the launch of the movement.

As part of the Fitness ledge, UGC has asked everyone to walk at least 10,000 steps on August 29, 2019 and follow it up in their daily routine.

UGC has also asked higher educational institutes to make institutional fitness plan and incorporate daily exercise activities for everyone to adopt and practice.

UGC is also developing a Fit India Movement Portal where the institutes will upload their fitness action plans. The institutes are also mandated to upload and publicise the fitness plan on notice boards and their respective websites.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also instructed its affiliated schools to make necessary arrangements for viewing/ hearing of the launch function of the Fit India Movement.

Both UGC and CBSE have asked educational institutes to upload videos and photographs from the launch event held at the affiliated institutes on a monitoring portal maintained by the two authorities respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 'Mann ki Baat' address on August 25 too, had requested the citizens to be a part of the Fit India movement. August 29 also happens to be the National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Divas.

