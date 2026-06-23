'School On Wheels': Gujarat Converts 28 Retired Buses Into Mobile Classrooms For Children

School On Wheels: The Gujarat government has converted 28 retired state transport buses into solar-powered mobile classrooms on Tuesday. The buses, launched under the state's newly introduced "School on Wheels" programme known as 'Ranshala', aims to serve children from migrant Agariya communities in Surendranagar, Patan, Kutch and Morbi districts, where seasonal migration often disrupts schooling.

According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the launch coincided with the start of the statewide 'Shala Praveshotsav' (school enrolment drive). Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi formally inaugurated the 28 buses at the Pathikashram ST Depot in Gandhinagar, the report stated.

Addressing the event, Sanghavi said the initiative demonstrated how unused Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses could be repurposed for public benefit.

In a social media post on X, the GSRTC shared the inauguration video.

"The light of education will now reach every door," the post read. "A more powerful step towards education with GSRTC's "School on Wheels," it added.

"While Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the statewide Shala Praveshotsav from Vadnagar, Gujarat ST has presented an excellent example of how its unused buses can be put to the best possible use through the Ranshala initiative in Agariya areas," he said.

He said the buses would travel from Gandhinagar to Agariya settlements in the four districts and described the project as a unique model for delivering education directly to children living in remote desert areas.

"The Ranshala is a very unique model. More than 20 children can study inside each bus, which is equipped with television and Dish TV facilities powered by solar energy. These children will also be able to benefit from online classes run by the Gujarat Government," Sanghavi said.

He added that children of families engaged in salt production in desert regions would no longer need to travel long distances to access education, as lessons would be conducted within the mobile classrooms.

"These buses, which were previously lying unused, have now been transformed into excellent classrooms. More such buses will be prepared in the future so that not a single child living in remote areas is deprived of education," he said.

The project has been implemented jointly by the 'Samagra Shiksha' campaign, the Education Department and GSRTC to address educational challenges faced by children aged between six and 14 from families that seasonally migrate to salt-producing regions, the IANS reported.

The buses contain 43-inch smart televisions, educational channels through Dish TV connectivity, FM radio, digital clocks, LED lighting, wall fans and learning aids designed to support both online and offline education.

To help children to study in harsh desert conditions, the buses have been fitted with portable study tables and seating, foldable outdoor shade nets, detachable blackboards and whiteboards, notice boards, purified drinking water systems, wash basins, water storage tanks, dedicated teacher cabins and library space.

The mobile classrooms also include recreational facilities such as Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, model clocks for teaching time concepts, swings, slides and basketball equipment.

Health-monitoring facilities include digital weighing scales, height measurement systems and BMI charts. Safety and hygiene features include emergency exits, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, dustbins and sanitisation kits. Educational graphics, artwork, national symbols and learning displays have also been installed inside and outside the vehicles.

Officials said the initiative is intended to reduce school dropout rates among children in Agariya and desert communities and minimise disruptions to education caused by seasonal migration by bringing classrooms directly to where families live and work.

As per the report,of the 28 buses deployed under the programme, 20 have been allocated to Patdi taluka in Surendranagar district, four to Santalpur in Patan district, two to Anjar in Kutch district and two to Malia in Morbi district.