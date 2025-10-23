Check List Of States With Extended School Holidays

Post Diwali celebrations across the country, children are enjoying holidays for the extended festivities. Several schools have announced extended break for students due to Bhai Dooj and Chhath puja.



The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a closure of all private and public schools from October 20-23, 2005.



The Rajasthan government has announced a long break from October 13-24 for all schools.

The government in Jammu and Kashmir has also announced holidays for all school students from October 19 until November 3, 2025.

Schools in Bihar will remain closed until October 29 for the Chhath puja celebration. The Bihar government had ordered the closure of schools from October 20-29, 2025.

Meanwhile, many schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh will resume regular classes from Friday October 24, 2025.

While schools in the northern part are enjoying holidays due to the festive season, southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have also shut their schools due to safety concerns. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for heavy rains across these states.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain are expected to continue over the next three days, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry. Several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, are also expected to experience intense spells of rain till Friday.