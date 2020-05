Punjab Schools Offering Online Education To Charge Only Tuition Fee

Punjab schools imparting online education will charge only tuition fee

Students in Punjab will pay only tuition fee to the schools for the lockdown period. State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that for the lockdown period students will only have to pay tuition fee to their respective schools.

Schools which are imparting online education will not be allowed to charge admission fee, uniform fee or any other charge in any form from the students, he added.

In early April, Punjab Government sent show-cause notice to 38 private schools which demanded fee from students during the lockdown period and not adhering to the state government's direction on school fee.

A similar notice was issued to schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools in UP were directed by the Madhyamik Shiksha Board not to ask for advance fee or transportation fee form students for the lockdown period.

Uttar Pradesh government also barred schools from increasing fees for the academic session 2020-21. Maharashtra, recently, also announced that there will not be a hike in school fee this year.

Several other state governments have also announced no fee hike for the new session.

In April, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had urged schools nationwide to not hike school fee and not demand advance fee payment for three months.

In the matter of schools reopening, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', in a webinar said that schools will reopen after normalcy returns. NCERT is working on guidelines for schools to follow on reopening.

Click here for more Education News