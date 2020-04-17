Education Minister Urges Schools To Not Hike Fees

COVID-19 lockdown: Schools all over the country are conducting online classes.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has urged schools nationwide to not hike annual fees and not charge three months' tuition fees together. In his appeal he has asked state governments to have a talk with school authorities and parents and reach a consensus on school fees and the concern of schools for charging or increasing it.

Today Delhi government has asked private schools to not charge three months' fees at a time and not to disallow any student from attending classes if they haven't paid the fees.

Today Maharashtra government has also asked schools not to demand fees.

Few days before Odisha government had asked private institutions to go lenient on charging fees.

Parents have complained that schools are charging three months' fee at a time and are not allowing students who haven't paid the fees.

Schools all over the country are conducting online classes to maintain their academic calendar during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It has been brought to my notice by many parents from across the country that even in times of crisis, many schools are increasing their annual fees and taking the schools fees of three months at a time," Mr Pokhriyal tweeted, originally in Hindi.

Taking cognisance of the complaints made by parents regarding fees and the concern of schools to pay the salary of their teachers, he has asked state governments to deal with the situation in a satisfactory manner that would benefit both the sides.

