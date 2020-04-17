Maharashtra Government Asks Schools Not To Demand Fees During Lockdown

Maharashtra government has asked schools to be lenient in collecting fees during lockdown

Maharashtra Education Department has directed schools in the state to be lenient about the school fee. The State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, said that the government had issued an order on March 30 that schools and other educational institutions should not demand fees during lockdown. The directive said that they can start fee collection only after the lockdown is lifted.

The Minister added that in case of any complaints, parents can reach out to their District Education Officer (Primary/Secondary).

In the backdrop of Corona, the government decision has been issued regarding the demand of school fees from students and parents for schools in our state. If you have a complaint about this, please contact your District Education Officer (Primary / Secondary) office. pic.twitter.com/1D8LGr4yNa — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 17, 2020

Schools which have not collected the remaining fee for session 2019-20 or are in the process of collecting fees for the new admissions for session 2020-21, have been asked to be lenient about collection of fee from students in view of the coronavirus crisis. Due to the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people are stranded and have been left with no funds.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Education has cancelled the second semester examinations for class 9 and class 11 and has also decided to cancel the last examination for class 10 which could not be conducted due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier today, the Delhi Government also directed private schools in the state not to charge three months' tuition fee at a time. Private schools have also been asked not to increase school fee during the coronavirus lockdown and charge only the tuition fee till the time schools reopen.

