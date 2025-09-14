School Assembly News Headlines (September 15) Live: Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly Headlines: No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for tomorrow, September 15, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - September 15
- "I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison": PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack
- 5.8 Earthquake Jolts Assam's Guwahati, Tremors Felt In North Bengal, Bhutan
- "Violence Coming": Elon Musk's "Fight Or Die" Message At London Rally
- UP Cops Sit For Exam Testing Their Knowledge Of New Criminal Laws
- Operation Sindoor Bravehearts Rebuild Lives At Pune Artificial Limb Centre
Top Sports News - September 15
- No Handshake, No Eye Contact: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Keep Firm Distance At India vs Pakistan Toss Time
- No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha
- Hardik Pandya Stuns Pakistan On The First Ball, Ayub Departs For 0
Top International News - September 15
- Astronomers Discover Rogue Black Hole Racing Through a Distant Dwarf Galaxy
- 'We Don't Take Part In Wars': China Hits Back At Trump's 100% Tariffs Threat
- New 'Quasi-Moon' Discovered in Earth Orbit May Have Been Hiding There for Decades
- Huge Anti-Immigration Rally In London, Cops Punched, Kicked By Protesters
- FBI's Drug Burn Causes Health Crisis At Montana Animal Shelter, Staff Members Hospitalised
- Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide This Weekend
Top Business News - September 15