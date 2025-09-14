School Assembly News Headlines (September 15) Live: Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for tomorrow, September 15, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 15

"I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison": PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack

5.8 Earthquake Jolts Assam's Guwahati, Tremors Felt In North Bengal, Bhutan

"Violence Coming": Elon Musk's "Fight Or Die" Message At London Rally

UP Cops Sit For Exam Testing Their Knowledge Of New Criminal Laws

Operation Sindoor Bravehearts Rebuild Lives At Pune Artificial Limb Centre

Top Sports News - September 15

No Handshake, No Eye Contact: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Keep Firm Distance At India vs Pakistan Toss Time

Hardik Pandya Stuns Pakistan On The First Ball, Ayub Departs For 0

Top International News - September 15

Astronomers Discover Rogue Black Hole Racing Through a Distant Dwarf Galaxy

'We Don't Take Part In Wars': China Hits Back At Trump's 100% Tariffs Threat

New 'Quasi-Moon' Discovered in Earth Orbit May Have Been Hiding There for Decades

Huge Anti-Immigration Rally In London, Cops Punched, Kicked By Protesters

FBI's Drug Burn Causes Health Crisis At Montana Animal Shelter, Staff Members Hospitalised

Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide This Weekend

Top Business News - September 15