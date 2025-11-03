School Assembly News Headlines (November 4): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Canada Rejects 3 In 4 Indian Applicants
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 4, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 4
- Exclusive: "You Know SRK?" Sudan Rebels, Guns In Hand, Ask Kidnapped Indian
- Air India's San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia
- "High Time India Traded Dynasty For Meritocracy": Shashi Tharoor
- JNU Student Elections On Nov 4: Three-Party Left Bloc Takes On Right, Check Key Contenders
- "Every Day Is Painful": Lone Air India Crash Survivor After Miracle Escape
- For Bengal Roll Revision, BJP Red Flags 5 of 12 Approved Documents
Top International News - November 4
- Canada Rejects 3 In 4 Indian Applicants Amid Immigration Clampdown
- 'Pakistan Is Testing Nukes, US Also Needs To': Trump On Need For Nuclear Order
- "Enough Nukes To Blow Up World 150 Times": Trumps Denuclearisation Pitch
- China Refutes Trump's Nuke Testing Charge: "Beijing Abides By Commitment"
- Is US Planning Nuclear Explosions Under New Plan? What Team Trump Said
Top Sports News - November 4
- "7 hours": Coach Amol Muzumdar's 'Kabir Khan-like' Message That Inspired Team India In Women's World Cup Final
- Harmanpreet Kaur Should Step Down 'In India's Interest': Ex-Skipper, Day After Women's World Cup Win
- 'Wouldn't Let Women's Cricket Happen': N Srinivasan's Old Comment Resurfaces After World Cup Triumph
- BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Prize For India Women's World Cup-Winning Team, Support Staff
Top Business News- November 4
- Stocks Keep Rising As Amazon's Deal Powers AI Bets: Markets Wrap
- UK Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Nayara
- Amazon Inks 38 Billion Deal With OpenAI For Nvidia Chips