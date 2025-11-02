School Assembly News Headlines (November 3): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Pakistan Star Slammed For Gesture
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for November 3, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - November 3
- "India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin": Shashi Tharoor After Scholar Deported
- ISRO Launches India's 'Heaviest' Communication Satellite From Sriharikota
- 'Explosions In Pak Kept Congress Royal Family Awake': PM's Scathing Attack
- Training For Roll Revision Sees Protests Over Duty Hours, Security In West Bengal
- Village Hoardings Barring Entry To Converted Christians Precautionary: High Court
- "Awful Situation": Priyanka Gandhi Flags Toxic Delhi Air To PM, Rekha Gupta
- PM Modi In Bihar Today, Mega Rallies, Roadshow Planned In Patna
- Foreign Diplomats Arrive In Bihar To Study Poll Process Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
- Odisha Man, 72, Killed On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft, 2 Arrested
- PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 14,260 Crore In Chhattisgarh
Top International News - November 3
- India's Indus Waters Treaty Suspension Puts Pakistan At 'Acute Risk' Of Scarcity: Report
- Elon Musk's "Suicide" Comment Amid Talk Of Alien Comet With Joe Rogan
- US Drone Footage Shows Hamas Allegedly Looting Aid Truck In Gaza
- "He Was Offended": Mark Carney Apologises To Trump Over Anti-Tariff Ronald Reagan Ad
- Bankim Brahmbhatt CEO Faces $500-Million Fraud Allegations
Top Sports News - November 3
- India vs South Africa Final LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj's Record, India Off To Perfect Start
- Sara Tendulkar Watches On As Shubman Gill Fails In Pressure Chase vs Australia
- Rishabh Pant's 90, Late-Order Grit Carry India A To 3-Wicket Win Over South Africa A
- IND vs AUS Highlights, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh Star On Comeback As India Clinch Record Win, Level Series 1-1
- Pakistan Star Slammed For Gesture At Crowd's Chant Against Jasprit Bumrah. Video
Top Business News- November 3
- Government Seeks Views On Allowing FDI In Inventory-Based E-Comm For Exports
- DLF Sells 221 Flats In "The Dahlias" Project At Gurugram For Nearly Rs 16,000 Crore