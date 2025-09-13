School Assembly News Headlines (September 14): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly Headlines: Post-Sale Discounts To Dealers Not Subject To GST
School Assembly News Headlines Today : Here are the key school assembly headlines for tomorrow, September 14, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - September 14
- PM Modi In Assam Released Rs 100 Coin Honouring Music Icon Bhupen Hazarika
- Case Filed Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother
- "We Have To Take Manipur Forward On Path Of Peace": PM Modi In Imphal
- High Political Pitch, Boycott Calls Ahead Of India-Pak Asia Cup Face-Off
- PM Modi's "Sign Of Resurgence" Message For People Of Nepal From Manipur
- PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From His Young Friends In Manipur, Four Girls Sing 'Bharat Ki Beti', a song from the Bollywood movie 'Gunjan Saxena'
- Researchers Reconstruct 2,500-Year-Old Faces From Skulls Found in Tamil Nadu
Top International News - September 14
- Zohran Mamdani Repeats Threat To Arrest Netanyahu In New York If Elected
- Trump Threatens 50-100% Tariffs On China, Demands NATO Stop Buying Russia Oil
- Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery After "Terrorist" Attack By Drones: Russia
- Thousands Gather For Anti-Immigration March, Counter Protest In London
- NASA Expels Chinese Nationals Over Espionage Fears
Top Business News - September 14
- Post-Sale Discounts To Dealers Not Subject To GST
- Trump Proposes 50-100 Per Cent Tariff On China, Urges NATO Halt Russian Oil Purchase
- Cardiology Catheters To Become Cheaper By 20-30 Per Cent After PendraCare Acquisition
Top Sports News - September 14
- Minakshi Hooda Punches Her Way To Final In Boxing World Championships
- India Coach Breaks Silence Amid Calls To Boycott Asia Cup Match vs Pakistan: "You Separate Sports And Politics"
- PSL Team's Sharp Reply After IPL Franchise Boycotts India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match
- Arsenal Win 3-0 To Spoil Ange Postecoglou's Debut As Nottingham Forest Coach
Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also creates awareness.