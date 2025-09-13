School Assembly News Headlines (September 14): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today : Here are the key school assembly headlines for tomorrow, September 14, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 14

PM Modi In Assam Released Rs 100 Coin Honouring Music Icon Bhupen Hazarika

Case Filed Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother

"We Have To Take Manipur Forward On Path Of Peace": PM Modi In Imphal

High Political Pitch, Boycott Calls Ahead Of India-Pak Asia Cup Face-Off

PM Modi's "Sign Of Resurgence" Message For People Of Nepal From Manipur

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From His Young Friends In Manipur, Four Girls Sing 'Bharat Ki Beti', a song from the Bollywood movie 'Gunjan Saxena'

Researchers Reconstruct 2,500-Year-Old Faces From Skulls Found in Tamil Nadu

Top International News - September 14

Zohran Mamdani Repeats Threat To Arrest Netanyahu In New York If Elected

Trump Threatens 50-100% Tariffs On China, Demands NATO Stop Buying Russia Oil

Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery After "Terrorist" Attack By Drones: Russia

Thousands Gather For Anti-Immigration March, Counter Protest In London

NASA Expels Chinese Nationals Over Espionage Fears

Top Business News - September 14

Post-Sale Discounts To Dealers Not Subject To GST

Trump Proposes 50-100 Per Cent Tariff On China, Urges NATO Halt Russian Oil Purchase

Cardiology Catheters To Become Cheaper By 20-30 Per Cent After PendraCare Acquisition

Top Sports News - September 14

Minakshi Hooda Punches Her Way To Final In Boxing World Championships

India Coach Breaks Silence Amid Calls To Boycott Asia Cup Match vs Pakistan: "You Separate Sports And Politics"

PSL Team's Sharp Reply After IPL Franchise Boycotts India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Arsenal Win 3-0 To Spoil Ange Postecoglou's Debut As Nottingham Forest Coach

Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also creates awareness.