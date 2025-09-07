School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 07): Top National, World, Business, Sports, And Education Updates

Start your day by staying informed with the latest developments from India and around the world. From key national updates and global diplomacy to shifts in business, sports achievements, and education-related announcements, these headlines capture what's making news today. Whether it's rising concerns over floods in Punjab, international trade tensions, or the latest milestones in sports and academics, here are the top stories to keep you updated on Saturday, September 7, 2025.

Top National News (Sept 07)

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump, saying the two leaders would "always be friends" and that he "fully reciprocates his sentiments."

• Punjab's flood fatalities rise to 46; 1.75 lakh hectares of crops devastated.

• A man arrested for creating fake bills worth Rs 10 crore to fraudulently claim Rs 1.8 crore GST refund.

• UP judge and Goa restaurateur file cross-complaints after a heated parking dispute.

International News

• Blast at a cricket stadium in Pakistan leaves 1 dead and several injured.

• Russian Minister pushes for Hindi to be taught in universities, saying, "We want students to study it."

• 88 postal operators suspend services to the US due to tariff-related disputes, says United Nations.

• Japan offering permanent residency to Indians for under Rs 5,000-but with a catch.

Business Updates

• Sony expects up to 10% rise in demand after GST reduction on televisions.

• Dabur calls its toothpaste sales test a "measure of nationalism" amid Indo-US tariff tensions.

• Zomato and Swiggy face ₹400 crore GST liability, likely to impact lakhs of delivery workers.

• Microsoft may avoid an EU fine by offering to unbundle Teams from Office products.

Sports Headlines

• US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to defend her title.

• Hockey Asia Cup Super 4: India thrashes China 7-0 to seal a final rematch against South Korea.

• Formula 1: Max Verstappen sets the fastest lap in F1 history, clinching pole position for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

Education Updates

• West Bengal PUBDET 2025 Round 1 counselling result released-students can download their allotment.

• Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling registration begins-check key dates.

• BPSC 71st CCE Prelims admit card 2025 released in Bihar.

• SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam dates announced; call letters to be released soon.

• NEET PG 2025 scorecards for All India Quota 50% seats to be released today-here's how to download.