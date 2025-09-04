School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 04): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 04): Good morning, students! Let's begin the day by staying updated with the latest developments from India and around the globe. From national reforms and global diplomacy to education updates and sports highlights, here are the stories shaping today's news. The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has approved the biggest restructuring of the eight-year-old indirect tax system by adopting a two-slab model of 5% and 18%, with a 40% rate for select luxury and sin goods. Study essentials like pencils, sharpeners, notebooks, exercise and graph books, maps and atlases get cheaper. Meanwhile, the Education Ministry will release the NIRF 2025 rankings of top universities and colleges today.

National Headlines (September 04)

Government Introduces Two-Tier GST Structure, 40% For Luxury Goods

Life and Health Insurance, White Goods, Cars To Become Cheaper Post-GST Reform

18% GST Slab: Reduced Prices For TVs, Air Conditioners, Small Cars, And Bikes Under 350cc

Yamuna Reaches Third Highest Level In 63 Years, Several Areas Flooded

International Headlines (September 04)

Trump Warns Of Possible New Sanctions Linked To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Defends India, Says Colonial Mindset No Longer Acceptable Amid US Tariff Row

Trump Alleges India Hurts US With Tariffs, Mentions Zero-Duty Proposal

US Economy At Risk Of Recession, Says Moody's Chief Economist

Sports Headlines (September 04)

Virat Kohli Only Indian Player To Undergo Fitness Test In London, BCCI Clearance Sparks Debate



Education Headlines (September 04)