School Assembly News Headlines (October 31): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 31, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 31

Mumbai Hostage-Taker Dies After Standoff With Cops, 17 Children Rescued

Bengaluru Ex-CFO's 34-Year-Old Daughter Died. Then Everyone Asked For Bribes

Voter Roll Revision May Influence Over 100 Seats in Bihar Assembly Polls

Businessman Based In Delhi-NCR Buys 4 Flats In DLF's 'The Dahlias' Worth Rs 380 Crore

Cobrapost Alleges Rs 28,874 Crore Fraud By Anil Ambani-Led Group, Company Denies Claim

Wedding Season To Generate Rs 6.5 Lakh Crore, Create 1 Crore Jobs: Report

Delhi High Court Calls For "Balanced, Humane Approach" In Maintenance Cases

Buffaloes, Horses Fetch Crores At Pushkar Fair, Camels Rs 10,000. Here's Why

Mumbai's Fake Scientist Likely Had Access To Nuclear Data, 14 Maps Found

Class 11 Registration Number Now Must For Students Applying For JEE (Main)

CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026, Check Complete Schedule

AI In School: Education Ministry Announces Curriculum Reform From Class 3 Onwards

CBSE Introduces Motu Patlu Comic Series To Promote Income Tax Awareness Among School Children

Delhi University Cancels Seminar On Property Rights, Professor Calls It "Diminishing Of Academic Freedom"

Over 5,000 Trained Graduate Teachers To Be Appointed In Delhi Government Schools

Delhi Schools To Admit Only 6+ Year-Olds In Class 1 From Next Year: What It Means For Early Learners

Top International News - October 31

India Confirms 6-Month Exemption From US Sanctions On Iran's Chabahar Port

'You'll Never Do Business': Trump Brags Of 250% Tariff 'Threat' To India, Pak

'I Do Wish': JD Vance Hopes His Hindu-Raised Wife Converts To Christianity

Indian Passport Renewal In Just 20 Minutes! Man Shares "Heavenly" Experience At Passport Seva Kendra

Top Sports News - October 31

India vs Australia Live Score, Women World Cup 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Slams Fifty, Harmanpreet Kaur Solid For India In Chase

Rohit Sharma To Kolkata Knight Riders? Mumbai Indians Break Silence With Epic Response

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's Wedding Ceremony To Take Place In November? Report Says This

Why India, Australia Players Are Wearing Black Armbands During Women's World Cup Semi-Final - Explained

Top Business News- October 31

Adani Power Q2 Revenue Rises To Rs 13,106 Crore, Sells 7.4% More Electricity