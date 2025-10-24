School Assembly News Headlines (October 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: To Generate Rs 38,000 Crore Trade
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 25, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 25
- Bharat Taxi, India's First Cooperative Cab Service To Challenge Ola, Uber
- ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Is 90 Percent Complete, Aiming for 2027 Launch
- Women In Delhi Can Now Work Night Shifts At Shops, Commercial Establishments
- Starlink To Establish Nine Gateway Stations In India: Report
- Rampur, Mudhol Hounds, Native Dog Breeds Inducted By Border Security Force
- From CA Aspirant To ISIS Operative: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested In Bhopal
- PM Launches Bihar Campaign With 2 Rallies, Says NDA Will Break All Records
- 5 Die Of Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh After Consuming Post-Funeral Feast
- "Be Polite, Get Your Work Done As Per SOP": N Sitharaman Tells GST Officers
- Chhath Puja 2025 To Generate Rs 38,000 Crore Trade: Traders' Body
- Chief Minister Hints At Larger Conspiracy Behind Tripura Violence
Top International News - October 25
- Indian Man "Earns" Rs 40 Lakh By Moonlighting In US, Faces 15-Year Jail
- Afghanistan To Echo India's Indus Water Move, Stop River Flowing Into Pak
- Trump Axed US-Canada Trade Talks Over This "Ronald Reagan" Ad: All About It
- India-US Scholar Ashley Tellis Denies China Link In Espionage Case, Gets Pre-Trial Release
- AI-Powered Traffic System To Transform Driving In Dubai By 2028
Top Sports News - October 25
- Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Accused Of 'Injustice' In Brutal Verdict On Loss In 2nd ODI Against Australia
- Rohit Sharma "Aaj Farewell Match Tha": Gautam Gambhir's Comment Sets Internet On Fire
- Mindgames? Virat Kohli's Act Right Before Travis Head's Dismissal Captured On Camera. Watch
- Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi Stoops To New Low In Video Targeting India Over Asia Cup Trophy
- Video: Cab Driver Stunned As 3 Indian Cricketers Take Uber In Australia
Top Business News- October 25
- SEBI Stops Mutual Funds From Investing In Pre-IPO Placements: Sources
- Forex Reserves Jump By 5.6 Billion Dollar To 702.28 Billion Dollar
- SBI Digital Banking Services To Be Unavailable On October 25 Due To Scheduled Maintenance