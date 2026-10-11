School Assembly News Headlines (October 12): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 12): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

'Fight Has Just Begun': CJP Vows Nationwide Protest After Delhi Crackdown

Power Bank Fire On IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight: What Rules Say On Carrying Such Gadgets

Powerbank Triggers Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad

Number Of Deaths In Fresh Manipur Violence Rises To 9

Governments May Change But My Resolve For Tamil Nadu's Development Firm: PM Modi In Chennai

Voters Turn Donors In Meghalaya As Regional Party Crowdfunds

Vaishno Devi Shrine Decked Up As Thousands Begin Navratri Yatra

Jantar Mantar Tells The Time. Clock Is Now Ticking On Its Future As Protest Site

From SIR To Protest: How Google Searches Shifted

4 Men Claiming To Be From Hindu Raksha Dal Arrested For Assaulting CJP Protesters

Top International News

AI, Nuclear War, Bioweapons May Trigger End Of Humanity By 2100: Report

Day After Attack Kills 12 At Saudi Airport, A Fresh Warning From Houthis

Video: Supertanker Hits Mine, Catches Fire While Trying To Exit Strait

How A Series Of Mistakes Pulled Saudi Arabia Back Into Yemen War

Pak Imposes Emergency As Imran Khan Supporters March In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

"Wouldn't Bow To Nuclear Blackmail": India's Rebuttal To Pakistan At UN

Nepal To Declare Flood Victims Dead If They Remain Missing For 1.5 Months

US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35

Indian IT Firms' Green Card Applications On Decline Amid Program Suspension

US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35 Jets

Top Sports News

US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35 Jets

Watch: Messi Scores Two Stunning Goals, First Time Since Argentina Retirement

Max Verstappen On Pole As He Hunts First Singapore Grand Prix Win

Second Leg Of NDTV-AM Green-IGPL Golf Pro-Am Wraps Up In Hyderabad On A High

PV Sindhu Bows Out Of Arctic Open Badminton After Loss In Quarter-Finals

Top Education News

NMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To October 25; Check Exam Dates

Maharashtra CET 2027: Two Attempts, But No December Exam. Here's Why

GATE 2027 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Apply With Late Fee Before October 12

Parliamentary Panel Proposes Two-Stage NEET UG Exam: Prelims, Mains

NCERT Announces Online Diploma Course: Registration From October 12