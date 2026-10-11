School Assembly News Headlines (October 12): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 12)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 12): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News
- 'Fight Has Just Begun': CJP Vows Nationwide Protest After Delhi Crackdown
- Power Bank Fire On IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight: What Rules Say On Carrying Such Gadgets
- Powerbank Triggers Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad
- Number Of Deaths In Fresh Manipur Violence Rises To 9
- Governments May Change But My Resolve For Tamil Nadu's Development Firm: PM Modi In Chennai
- Voters Turn Donors In Meghalaya As Regional Party Crowdfunds
- Vaishno Devi Shrine Decked Up As Thousands Begin Navratri Yatra
- Jantar Mantar Tells The Time. Clock Is Now Ticking On Its Future As Protest Site
- From SIR To Protest: How Google Searches Shifted
- 4 Men Claiming To Be From Hindu Raksha Dal Arrested For Assaulting CJP Protesters
Top International News
- AI, Nuclear War, Bioweapons May Trigger End Of Humanity By 2100: Report
- Day After Attack Kills 12 At Saudi Airport, A Fresh Warning From Houthis
- Video: Supertanker Hits Mine, Catches Fire While Trying To Exit Strait
- How A Series Of Mistakes Pulled Saudi Arabia Back Into Yemen War
- Pak Imposes Emergency As Imran Khan Supporters March In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- "Wouldn't Bow To Nuclear Blackmail": India's Rebuttal To Pakistan At UN
- Nepal To Declare Flood Victims Dead If They Remain Missing For 1.5 Months
- US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35
- Indian IT Firms' Green Card Applications On Decline Amid Program Suspension
- US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35 Jets
Top Sports News
- US Commander By His Side, Air Force Chief Says "They Don't Let Us Near" F-35 Jets
- Watch: Messi Scores Two Stunning Goals, First Time Since Argentina Retirement
- Max Verstappen On Pole As He Hunts First Singapore Grand Prix Win
- Second Leg Of NDTV-AM Green-IGPL Golf Pro-Am Wraps Up In Hyderabad On A High
- PV Sindhu Bows Out Of Arctic Open Badminton After Loss In Quarter-Finals
Top Education News
- NMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To October 25; Check Exam Dates
- Maharashtra CET 2027: Two Attempts, But No December Exam. Here's Why
- GATE 2027 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Apply With Late Fee Before October 12
- Parliamentary Panel Proposes Two-Stage NEET UG Exam: Prelims, Mains
- NCERT Announces Online Diploma Course: Registration From October 12
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