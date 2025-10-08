School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 08): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (October 08): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (October 08)

In a First, Railways to Allow Changing Travel Dates for Booked Tickets

Travel plans can change unexpectedly, leaving passengers in a quandary. Indian Railways has introduced a new policy to make it easier for travellers to adjust their plans without losing money.

Starting January, passengers can change the travel date of their confirmed train tickets online without any fee, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV.

"Can't Make Decision in Dark": Top Court Wants Clarity On Deleted Bihar Voters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it needs more clarity on deleted names from the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission after carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Observing that a decision on the validity of the SIR in Bihar cannot be made in the dark, the top court asked the petitioners to provide affidavits with examples of at least 100-200 persons who have been wrongfully deleted from the voter list.

"Courts Not for Religious Ideas": Senior Advocate On Attack on Chief Justice

Former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has strongly condemned the recent incident inside the Supreme Court where a lawyer allegedly threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, saying that "courts of law are not meant to propagate religious ideas."

"Alliance With People": Prashant Kishor Rules Out Tie-Up With Chirag Paswan

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has ruled out any alliance between his Jan Suraaj Party and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for the upcoming Bihar election. Amid buzz that the two parties may join hands for the two-phase state polls, Kishor said Jan Suraaj will contest alone and that its alliance is "with the people."

"There is a fight going on to loot Bihar. This is not a fight for seats... Every party wants to get more seats so that they can loot Bihar more in the future. We do not have any alliance. Our alliance is with the people," he said, addressing rumours of a tie-up.

In Mega Connectivity Boost, PM to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport Today

The state-of-the-art Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The airport is expected to boost trade and tourism for Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region.

Top International News (October 08)

"Transformative President": Canadian PM Praises Trump Over India-Pak Peace

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called Donald Trump a "transformative president" and credited him for bringing "peace" between India and Pakistan. Speaking during bilateral talks at the White House, the Canadian leader praised Trump for influencing global affairs and economic stability.

"You (Donald Trump) hosted me and some of my colleagues a few months ago, and I said at the time, 'You are a transformative president,'" Carney said in the Oval Office, as Trump nodded.

Ukraine Claims It Captured Indian Man Fighting for Russia, India Yet to Verify

A 22-year-old Indian national, who was allegedly fighting for the Russian army, was reportedly captured by Ukrainian forces. Indian authorities have not confirmed the detention and said they are working to verify Ukrainian media reports that identify the man as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, apparently a resident of Morbi in Gujarat.

Gita Gopinath Slams Trump's Tariffs: "Negative Scorecard" for US Economy

US President Donald Trump has imposed high tariffs of up to 50% on countries like India and Brazil, including a 100% tariff on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, aiming to boost American manufacturing and improve the trade balance.

Staffing Shortages Cause More US Flight Delays Amid Government Shutdown

Staffing shortages led to more flight delays at airports across the US on Tuesday as the federal government shutdown stretched into its seventh day, while union leaders for air traffic controllers and airport security screeners warned the situation could worsen.

Top Sports News (October 08)

BCCI Sent Brutal 'Disrespect' Message Over Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Snub For Australia ODIs

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes that it was a "clear sign of disrespect" to remove Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain ahead of the series against Australia. Shubman Gill was appointed India's new captain, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain.

"Nobody Will Stop Shubman Gill": BCCI Selector's Story On Rahul Dravid's Incredible Prediction Goes Viral

Rahul Dravid's eye for talent cannot be questioned. The legendary former India batter not only led India to the 50-over World Cup final and the T20 World Cup title but also guided India to Under-19 World Cup glory in 2018. Part of that U-19 team was current India captain Shubman Gill, who was also named 'Player of the Tournament'.

UGC-NET December 2025 Registration Begins



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the UGC NET December 2025 examination.