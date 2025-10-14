School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 14): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 14): Staying informed about national, international, business, sports, and education developments helps students strengthen awareness and become responsible citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines - October 14

Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Divya Gautam Named Left Candidate For Bihar Polls

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin, Divya Gautam, has been announced as the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Haryana DGP Sent On Leave After IPS Officer's Suicide Note Sparks Uproar

The Haryana government has sent State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid opposition criticism following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The officer's family has demanded action against those accused of harassing him.

"Hang My Head In Shame": Javed Akhtar Criticises Taliban Minister's Reception In India

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar expressed disapproval over the "reception" extended to Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to New Delhi, saying he "hangs his head in shame."

Muttaqi is currently on a six-day visit to India - the first by a Taliban leader since the group took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Top International Headlines - October 14

Trump Praises "Good Friend" PM Modi While Attending Summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling India "a great country with a good friend of mine at the top."

Addressing a summit of world leaders in Egypt following a Gaza ceasefire that ended the Israel-Hamas war, Trump said he hopes "India and Pakistan will live very nicely together."

India Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Terrorism And Child Rights Violations

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism and child rights violations. He described India's "Operation Sindoor" as a legitimate countermeasure to protect civilians, particularly children, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"I'm All About Stopping War": Trump Lauds Netanyahu During Israel Visit



During his speech at the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours after Hamas released the last 20 hostages under a ceasefire deal. "Thank you very much, Bibi. Great job," Trump said, drawing cheers and calls for a Nobel Prize.



Protester Dragged Out Mid-Speech As Trump Resumes Address In Israel Parliament



Trump resumed his speech after a protester disrupted proceedings at the Knesset, saying, "So, back to Steve (Witkoff)," before continuing his address. The incident occurred hours after Hamas freed the remaining hostages and Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the US-brokered truce.



Canada Aims To Ease Strains With China And India Amid US Trade Tensions



Canada is seeking to strengthen relations with China and India while navigating difficult trade talks with the US administration. Foreign Minister Anita Anand is visiting New Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore, and Hangzhou this week to bolster trade and investment cooperation.



Top Sports Headlines - October 14



Siraj Warns West Indies Batter Justin Greaves After Frustrating India In Second Test



West Indies batter Justin Greaves frustrated Indian bowlers during the final session of Day 4 in the Second Test at New Delhi, scoring an unbeaten half-century that lifted his team's total to 390 runs in the second innings.



Shubman Gill Advised Not To Manage Kohli, Rohit as Duo Returns for Australia ODIs



The upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia has become one of the most anticipated assignments for Team India, marking the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After winning the Asia Cup 2025 (T20 format), expectations for the series are high.



Coco Gauff Defeats Jessica Pegula To Win All-American Wuhan Open Final



Coco Gauff said her "stubborn" decision to play in China after a tough US Open paid off, as she beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 to clinch her third WTA 1000 title at the Wuhan Open on Sunday.