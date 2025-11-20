Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 21): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 21: Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Read Time: 3 mins
School Assembly News Headlines (November 21): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School News Headlines: Kashmir Times Office Raided In Jammu, AK-47 Cartridges Found
  • Kashmir Times office raided, AK-47 cartridges found in Jammu police probe
  • ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in money laundering case
  • Nepal bans gatherings amid fresh Gen Z protests
New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 21): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 21

  • Kashmir Times Office Raided In Jammu, AK-47 Cartridges Found: Police
  • Probe Agency ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Money Laundering Case
  • 'Suicide, Not Martyrdom': Son Of India's First Hijacker Slams Delhi Bomber
  • Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid On Her, Throws Her Off Roof In Himachal Pradesh: Cops
  • "Intellectuals More Dangerous": Police To Top Court On 2020 Riots Accused
  • 'Hope They Fulfil Promises': Tejashwi Yadav's 1st Remarks After Bihar Poll Drubbing
  • Rs 2.36 Crore Fines, 48 Construction Sites Shut: How Delhi Is Battling Dust
  • Why Is Influencer Orry Being Questioned In A Rs 252 Crore Drug Scandal: The Case Explained
  • Headmaster, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After 16-Year-Old's Suicide
  • 'Get A Fevikwik': Parents Say Meerut Doctor Sealed Toddler's Wound With Rs 5 Glue


Top International News - November 21

  • Gatherings Banned In Nepal As Fresh Gen Z Protests Erupt
  • Russia Offers "5th Generation Fighter" Tech To India Before Putin's Visit
  • US Clears $93 Million Sale Of Javelin Missiles, Excalibur Projectiles To India
  • Epstein Files: World's Biggest Sex Scandal Awaits Revelation With Trump Signing Key Bill
  • Elon Musk's 'Thank You' Note To Trump After "You Are So Lucky" Reminder

Top Sports News - November 21

  • Fight For Two Spots In Playing XI As India Gear Up For Must-Win Test vs SA
  • Shai Hope Becomes First Player To Hit International Centuries Against All 12 Test-Playing Nations
  • 3rd Unofficial ODI: South Africa A Humble India A By 73 Runs To Avoid Series Whitewash
  • Five Indians, Including Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy, Enter Second Round Of Australian Open Badminton
  • Nikhat Zareen Leads India's Record Finals Charge At World Boxing Cup

Top Business News - November 21

  • HDFC Bank Tops Kantar List Of Most Valuable Indian Brands, Nine Tata Group Entities Feature
  • 72 Hours For Innovators, Not Regular Employees: Mohandas Pai Clarifies Narayana Murthy's Pitch
  • Tesla To Open First Full-Scale India Centre In Gurugram
  • Vedanta Plans Saudi Spending Boost In Push For Copper, Gold
  • Signodrive To Deploy 4,000 Gensol EVs Across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru
