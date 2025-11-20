School Assembly News Headlines (November 21): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 21): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 21

Kashmir Times Office Raided In Jammu, AK-47 Cartridges Found: Police

Probe Agency ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Money Laundering Case

'Suicide, Not Martyrdom': Son Of India's First Hijacker Slams Delhi Bomber

Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid On Her, Throws Her Off Roof In Himachal Pradesh: Cops

"Intellectuals More Dangerous": Police To Top Court On 2020 Riots Accused

'Hope They Fulfil Promises': Tejashwi Yadav's 1st Remarks After Bihar Poll Drubbing

Rs 2.36 Crore Fines, 48 Construction Sites Shut: How Delhi Is Battling Dust

Why Is Influencer Orry Being Questioned In A Rs 252 Crore Drug Scandal: The Case Explained

Headmaster, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After 16-Year-Old's Suicide

'Get A Fevikwik': Parents Say Meerut Doctor Sealed Toddler's Wound With Rs 5 Glue



Top International News - November 21

Gatherings Banned In Nepal As Fresh Gen Z Protests Erupt

Russia Offers "5th Generation Fighter" Tech To India Before Putin's Visit

US Clears $93 Million Sale Of Javelin Missiles, Excalibur Projectiles To India

Epstein Files: World's Biggest Sex Scandal Awaits Revelation With Trump Signing Key Bill

Elon Musk's 'Thank You' Note To Trump After "You Are So Lucky" Reminder

Top Sports News - November 21

Fight For Two Spots In Playing XI As India Gear Up For Must-Win Test vs SA

Shai Hope Becomes First Player To Hit International Centuries Against All 12 Test-Playing Nations

3rd Unofficial ODI: South Africa A Humble India A By 73 Runs To Avoid Series Whitewash

Five Indians, Including Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy, Enter Second Round Of Australian Open Badminton

Nikhat Zareen Leads India's Record Finals Charge At World Boxing Cup

Top Business News - November 21