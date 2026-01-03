School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 4): Check Top National, World, Sports Updates Here

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 04): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly.

Top National Headlines (January 04)

"Beginning Of The End": Telangana Police Chief After Top Maoist Commander Surrenders

'Clean City' Indore Horror: Preventable Leak Becomes Mass Casualty Event

Ajit Pawar's Corruption Charge Against BJP, Then Ally's "Difficulties" Warning

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor Joins Congress Ahead Of Polls

Tamil Nadu Announces New Pension Scheme For Government Staff Ahead Of Polls

Congress Announces 45-Day 'Save MGNREGA' Campaign From January 10

BJP Alleges Rs 100 Crore Flood Relief Scam In Bengal, Cites CAG Report

After UP, Rajasthan Mandates Newspaper Reading In Government Schools

Top International Headlines (January 04)

Maduro To Face Drug And Terror Charges, Announces US Hours After His Capture

US Invasion Of Venezuela Echoes Panama Raid When Guns N' Roses Was A Weapon

Hindu Man Khokon Das Dies After Being Beaten, Set On Fire In Bangladesh

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Leads After 1st Phase Of Controversial Polls

Elon Musk's Donates $100 Million Worth Of Tesla Shares On New Year

Top Sports Headlines (January 04)

Bangladesh Set To Take Big T20 World Cup Call After KKR Release Mustafizur Rahman

India's Squad For New Zealand ODIs: BCCI Sets Condition For Shreyas Iyer Return, Mohammed Shami Snubbed Again; Rishabh Pant In

Hardik Pandya Slams 5 Sixes In One Over In Vijay Hazare Trophy

"Bangladesh Not The Same As Pakistan": Former BCCI Official Questions Mustafizur Rahman's Release Call

Top Education News (January 04)