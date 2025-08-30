School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 30): National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 30): Good morning, students! Staying updated on national, international, and sports events is essential to becoming well-informed citizens. Here's a quick roundup of today's top stories to start your day.

Top National Headlines (Aug 30)

India's GDP growth hits 5-quarter high of 7.8% in April-June

Supreme Court to hear RJD's plea on SIR deadline extension on Monday

Jio Platforms to launch mega IPO in first half of next year

Japan pledges $67 bn investment in semiconductors and AI collaboration

Mumbai among 7 safest cities for women; Delhi among unsafe cities

Army to raise first five 'Bhairav' light commando battalions for swift strikes along Pakistan, China borders

India and Japan to begin bullet train signalling work

Government targets December 2027 for starting Gujarat section of bullet train

PM Modi invites Japanese industries to "Make in India"

Uttarakhand High Court allows goat sacrifice at abattoir, not temples, for Nanda Devi festival

International Headlines (Aug 30)

"Would be a total disaster if...": Donald Trump reacts as US court calls his tariffs illegal

US President in good health; VP JD Vance says he is prepared to lead if tragedy strikes

Trump aides target India again, claim it is "paying price" for backing Putin

Ukraine to receive weapons under European deal with Trump

Thailand court dismisses Prime Minister over ethics violation

US denies visas to Palestinian officials ahead of UNGA in September

Türkiye shuts airspace to Israeli planes, bans trade

German Chancellor and French President urge secondary sanctions on Russia's supporters

Donald Trump withdraws Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection

Jefferies: Trump may impose 50% tariffs on India as he "couldn't mediate" India-Pakistan conflict

PM Modi from Japan: "India and China can bring stability to the global economic order"

Education Updates (Aug 30)

Overseas study remittances by Indians fall to 5-year low of $138.8 million in June 2025 amid tighter restrictions

Application deadline for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme ends August 31

CBSE invites student nominations for podcasts and social media initiatives

Education Ministry approves Rs 385.27 crore for expansion of Central University of Tamil Nadu

Sports Headlines (Aug 30)