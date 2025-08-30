School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 30): National, World, Sports Updates

PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba witness MoU exchange at 15th India-Japan Summit in Tokyo.
School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 30): Good morning, students! Staying updated on national, international, and sports events is essential to becoming well-informed citizens. Here's a quick roundup of today's top stories to start your day.
Top National Headlines (Aug 30)
- India's GDP growth hits 5-quarter high of 7.8% in April-June
- Supreme Court to hear RJD's plea on SIR deadline extension on Monday
- Jio Platforms to launch mega IPO in first half of next year
- Japan pledges $67 bn investment in semiconductors and AI collaboration
- Mumbai among 7 safest cities for women; Delhi among unsafe cities
- Army to raise first five 'Bhairav' light commando battalions for swift strikes along Pakistan, China borders
- India and Japan to begin bullet train signalling work
- Government targets December 2027 for starting Gujarat section of bullet train
- PM Modi invites Japanese industries to "Make in India"
- Uttarakhand High Court allows goat sacrifice at abattoir, not temples, for Nanda Devi festival
International Headlines (Aug 30)
- "Would be a total disaster if...": Donald Trump reacts as US court calls his tariffs illegal
- US President in good health; VP JD Vance says he is prepared to lead if tragedy strikes
- Trump aides target India again, claim it is "paying price" for backing Putin
- Ukraine to receive weapons under European deal with Trump
- Thailand court dismisses Prime Minister over ethics violation
- US denies visas to Palestinian officials ahead of UNGA in September
- Türkiye shuts airspace to Israeli planes, bans trade
- German Chancellor and French President urge secondary sanctions on Russia's supporters
- Donald Trump withdraws Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection
- Jefferies: Trump may impose 50% tariffs on India as he "couldn't mediate" India-Pakistan conflict
- PM Modi from Japan: "India and China can bring stability to the global economic order"
Education Updates (Aug 30)
- Overseas study remittances by Indians fall to 5-year low of $138.8 million in June 2025 amid tighter restrictions
- Application deadline for Central Sector Scholarship Scheme ends August 31
- CBSE invites student nominations for podcasts and social media initiatives
- Education Ministry approves Rs 385.27 crore for expansion of Central University of Tamil Nadu
Sports Headlines (Aug 30)
- CAFA Nations Cup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders power India past Tajikistan
- Rohit Sharma to undergo new bronco test to prove fitness
- India may play Asia Cup without jersey sponsor after Dream11 exit: Report