School Assembly News Headlines (April 9): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 9): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and business news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News (April 9)

India Not In Favour Of Tolls For Passage Through Hormuz: Sources

Centre Says Time To Remove PIL As A Concept; Supreme Court Says "We're Cautious"

Special Camps To Open As Delhi Doubles LPG Supply For Migrant Workers

"Allah Question" In Madhya Pradesh University Exam Triggers Row, Probe On

S Jaishankar To Travel To UAE This Week, 1st Visit Amid Iran War

Top International News (April 9)

Iran Warns Ships Transiting Hormuz Strait Without Permit Will Be "Destroyed"

Mojtaba Khamenei, Largely MIA, Helped Cut Truce Deal With US: Report

Iran Issues 10-Point Ceasefire Conditions, Trump Says "Plan Workable"

Iran's Mojtaba Orders Military To Stop Firing, But Warns "Not End Of War"

"I Hear Yes": Trump On China's Role In Iran War Mediation

"Lebanon Not Included In Ceasefire": Netanyahu Differs From Shehbaz Sharif

Iran Claims 'Victory' In War With US After Ceasefire, But Has A Warning

Top Sports News (April 9)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 Helps RR Beat MI In 11-Over Thriller

T20 World Cup Winner Warns KKR Over Rs 25.2 Crore Buy: "Give Him A Rest"

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismantles Mumbai Indians, Shatters Rishabh Pant And Ishan Kishan's Record For Historic IPL First

Top Education News (April 9)

Medical Education Regulatory Body Warns Colleges Against Charging MBBS Fees Beyond 4.5 Years

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 To Be Out On April 9 At 3 PM

Registration Begins For Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026

NTA Issues Advisory On Photo Mismatch For CUET (UG) 2026 Candidates