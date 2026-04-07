School Assembly News Headlines (April 8): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 8): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (April 8): From US President Donald Trump's stark warning to Iran, "Whole civilisation will die tonight", to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's strong message to Pakistan, and reports claiming Iran's Supreme Leader is "unconscious" and not involved in decision-making, major developments continue to unfold globally. The US strikes on Iran's strategic Kharg Island and a key bridge ahead of Trump's deadline have further escalated tensions. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News (April 8)
- "Divided Into Two Parts 55 Years Ago": Rajnath Singh's Big Warning To Pak
- Nashik Family Was Returning From Outing: How A Shortcut Led Them To Death
- Indian Railways Introduces 30-Minute Window To Change Boarding Station
- 2 Pakistan Terrorists Among 5 Arrested In J&K; One Evaded Cops For 16 Years
- Gurugram Man Killed By Help Who Worked At His Farmhouse For 20 Years
- IT Rules Overhaul To Bring Entire Digital News Ecosystem Under One Framework: Sources
Top International News (April 8)
- "Stay Where You Are For Next 48 Hours": Centre's Advisory For Indians In Iran
- US Strikes Strategic Kharg Island, Bridge Hours Before Trump Deadline
- "Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight": Trump's Big Threat To Iran
- "We Will Not Hesitate": Iran's 'Red Lines' Warning Ahead Of US Deadline
- After Iran, Trump Wants US To Charge Toll On Ships For Hormuz Passage
- 7 Locations, 176 Aircraft, 45 Hours: US' "Air Armada" Rescue Ops In Iran
- Iran Supreme Leader "Unconscious", Not Involved In Decision-Making: Report
- Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran Power Plants; Tehran Preps Human Chain Shield
Top Sports News (April 8)
- Australia legend David Warner charged with drunk driving, arrested
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hurdle in front of Mumbai Indians; coach reveals plans ahead of IPL 2026 clash
- Lalit Modi slams BCCI on Rs 2,400 crore IPL 'loss': "This Is Not What We Sold"
- 'Lost My Career Because Of IPL': Ex-England skipper Kevin Pietersen drops major bombshell
Top Education News (April 8)
- CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Marks upload window opens on April 8 for West Asia schools
- Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) result to be declared on April 9, report says
- ICAI reschedules CA Intermediate exams; CA Final to be held twice a year from May 2026
- Haryana government recommends AI skilling courses for better governance