School Assembly News Headlines (April 8): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 8): From US President Donald Trump's stark warning to Iran, "Whole civilisation will die tonight", to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's strong message to Pakistan, and reports claiming Iran's Supreme Leader is "unconscious" and not involved in decision-making, major developments continue to unfold globally. The US strikes on Iran's strategic Kharg Island and a key bridge ahead of Trump's deadline have further escalated tensions. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News (April 8)

"Divided Into Two Parts 55 Years Ago": Rajnath Singh's Big Warning To Pak

Nashik Family Was Returning From Outing: How A Shortcut Led Them To Death

Indian Railways Introduces 30-Minute Window To Change Boarding Station

2 Pakistan Terrorists Among 5 Arrested In J&K; One Evaded Cops For 16 Years

Gurugram Man Killed By Help Who Worked At His Farmhouse For 20 Years

IT Rules Overhaul To Bring Entire Digital News Ecosystem Under One Framework: Sources

Top International News (April 8)

"Stay Where You Are For Next 48 Hours": Centre's Advisory For Indians In Iran

US Strikes Strategic Kharg Island, Bridge Hours Before Trump Deadline

"Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight": Trump's Big Threat To Iran

"We Will Not Hesitate": Iran's 'Red Lines' Warning Ahead Of US Deadline

After Iran, Trump Wants US To Charge Toll On Ships For Hormuz Passage

7 Locations, 176 Aircraft, 45 Hours: US' "Air Armada" Rescue Ops In Iran

Iran Supreme Leader "Unconscious", Not Involved In Decision-Making: Report

Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran Power Plants; Tehran Preps Human Chain Shield

Top Sports News (April 8)

Australia legend David Warner charged with drunk driving, arrested

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hurdle in front of Mumbai Indians; coach reveals plans ahead of IPL 2026 clash

Lalit Modi slams BCCI on Rs 2,400 crore IPL 'loss': "This Is Not What We Sold"

'Lost My Career Because Of IPL': Ex-England skipper Kevin Pietersen drops major bombshell

Top Education News (April 8)