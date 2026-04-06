School Assembly News Headlines (April 7): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 7): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and business news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on April 7, 2026.

Top National News (April 7)

UP Woman Becomes First Indian Female To Cycle To Everest Base Camp In 14 Days, Scripts History

NCERT Row: Barred Members Behind 'Corruption In Judiciary' Chapter Move Supreme Court

Weather Office Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR On April 7 And 8

Rs 300 Crore International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted In Delhi

Delhi Bans LPG Cylinder Sales From Godowns, 17 Raids Conducted Across City

Air India Stops Flights To Israel Till May 31 Amid Iran War

"Will Argue My Own Case": Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Judge's Recusal In Liquor Policy Case

Tea Tribe Factor Intensifies Battle In Upper Assam Ahead Of Polls

9 Tamil Nadu Cops Get Death Sentence In Father-Son Custodial Torture Case

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Had Denied To Accept The Padma Shri Award Until They Accepted His One Request

Members Of Celebrated Artist Nandalal Basu's Family No Longer On Voter List

CCTV Shows How Judicial Officers' Cars In Bengal Were Chased By 34 Bikes

In Setback To Vedanta, Top Court Refuses To Interfere With Order Allowing Adani To Acquire JAL

In A Show Of Solidarity With Iran, Leh Locals Auction Egg For Rs 25,000: "Alive For This Community"

UP Board Completes Evaluation Process, To Release Class 10, 12 Result Soon

Top World News (April 7)

Half A Billion Dollars: The Likely Cost Of F-15 Crash And Daring Rescue Op

Masked Man Who Breached Delhi Assembly, Kept Bouquet Inside, Arrested

7,000 Feet Up, Alone, Armed With Handgun: US Airman's 48 Hours In Iran

Majid Khademi, Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Intel Chief, Killed In US-Israel Strikes

"We're Blowing Up Whole Iran": Trump's Ultimatum Sparks War Crime Concerns

Why A Strike On Iran's Bushehr Plant Worries Gulf Neighbours

Is China Plotting A Coup In Hormuz? Top Indian Fund Star Sounds Alarm

Top Sports News (April 7)

Sunrisers Hyderabad 'Unhappy', Report Claims ex-IPL Champions To Write To BCCI. Details Here

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rain Stops Play After KKR Go 2 Down; Shahrukh Khan In Intense Chat With CEO

The Rs 75-Lakh Masterclass: How Sarfaraz Khan Is Outperforming CSK's 28-Crore Duo

CSK Rs 14.2 Crore Tactical Blunder: Refuse To Fully Use Own 'Cameron Green'

"Extremely Deflating": CSK Icons React As Franchise Suffers Third Consecutive Loss In IPL 2026

Top Business News (April 7)