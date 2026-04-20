School Assembly News Headlines (April 21): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 21): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News (April 21)

In Rare Sight, Tiger, Leopard, Cheetah Spotted Together In Ranthambore

3-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Telangana

Environmental Cess Hiked For Commercial Vehicles Entering Delhi From Today

Guwahati Logs Record April Downpour, Weather Office Issues Heavy Rain Alert

8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Handball Pole Falls On Him In Udaipur School

Inter-State Child Trafficking Racket Busted, Mastermind Arrested Using AI

Sri Lanka Sends Back 19 Indian Fishermen Days After Arrests

20 Convicted For Beating To Death 2 Men In Assam 8 Years Ago

Supreme Court Rejects Umar Khalid's Bail Review Plea In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

No Interim Protection From Arrest For Missing TCS Case Accused Nida Khan

Top International News (April 21)

Iran Says "No Plans For Negotiation" After US Seizes Its Cargo Ship

In Bombed Facilities, Unstable Tunnels, US' Toughest Uranium Extraction Yet

Fuel Prices Jump 35% Since Iran Conflict, Pre-War Levels May Take Months

Opinion | Iran Was Giving Trump The Best Deal America Ever Had. Why He Walked Away From It

Trump Kept Out Of Control Room During US Airmen's Rescue Op In Iran: Report

Syrian Tycoons Pitched Trump-Branded Golf Course To Help Lift US Sanctions: Report

Iran Executes Two Men Allegedly Spying For Israel Amid War With US

Opinion | Pakistan Is Juggling Blackouts And Iran Diplomacy

Opinion | Is Cuba The Next White House Misadventure?

Video: US Navy Boards Iran-Flagged Ship In 1st Seizure Amid Hormuz Blockade

Top Sports News (April 21)

IPL 2026 LIVE: Bumrah's 1st Ball Magic After Tilak Slams Record-Breaking 100

Who Are Krish Bhagat And Danish Malewar - MI Debutants vs GT In IPL 2026

SKY Slammed By Social Media After Another Flop Show For MI: "Auraless, Washed"

IPL 2026: Josh Inglis To Join LSG Squad Ahead Of Clash Against MI - Report

Nahid Rana's 5-Wicket Haul Helps Bangaldesh Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets, Level Series 1-

Top Education News (April 21)