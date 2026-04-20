School Assembly News Headlines (April 21): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 21)
- Tiger, leopard, and cheetah spotted together in Ranthambore national park
- 3-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Telangana reported
- Environmental cess increased for commercial vehicles entering Delhi
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School Assembly News Headlines (April 21): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News (April 21)
- In Rare Sight, Tiger, Leopard, Cheetah Spotted Together In Ranthambore
- 3-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Telangana
- Environmental Cess Hiked For Commercial Vehicles Entering Delhi From Today
- Guwahati Logs Record April Downpour, Weather Office Issues Heavy Rain Alert
- 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Handball Pole Falls On Him In Udaipur School
- Inter-State Child Trafficking Racket Busted, Mastermind Arrested Using AI
- Sri Lanka Sends Back 19 Indian Fishermen Days After Arrests
- 20 Convicted For Beating To Death 2 Men In Assam 8 Years Ago
- Supreme Court Rejects Umar Khalid's Bail Review Plea In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
- No Interim Protection From Arrest For Missing TCS Case Accused Nida Khan
Top International News (April 21)
- Iran Says "No Plans For Negotiation" After US Seizes Its Cargo Ship
- In Bombed Facilities, Unstable Tunnels, US' Toughest Uranium Extraction Yet
- Fuel Prices Jump 35% Since Iran Conflict, Pre-War Levels May Take Months
- Opinion | Iran Was Giving Trump The Best Deal America Ever Had. Why He Walked Away From It
- Trump Kept Out Of Control Room During US Airmen's Rescue Op In Iran: Report
- Syrian Tycoons Pitched Trump-Branded Golf Course To Help Lift US Sanctions: Report
- Iran Executes Two Men Allegedly Spying For Israel Amid War With US
- Opinion | Pakistan Is Juggling Blackouts And Iran Diplomacy
- Opinion | Is Cuba The Next White House Misadventure?
- Video: US Navy Boards Iran-Flagged Ship In 1st Seizure Amid Hormuz Blockade
Top Sports News (April 21)
- IPL 2026 LIVE: Bumrah's 1st Ball Magic After Tilak Slams Record-Breaking 100
- Who Are Krish Bhagat And Danish Malewar - MI Debutants vs GT In IPL 2026
- SKY Slammed By Social Media After Another Flop Show For MI: "Auraless, Washed"
- IPL 2026: Josh Inglis To Join LSG Squad Ahead Of Clash Against MI - Report
- Nahid Rana's 5-Wicket Haul Helps Bangaldesh Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets, Level Series 1-
Top Education News (April 21)
- JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA Scorecard Out, Download Link Here
- JEE Main Session 2 Result Out 2026: Complete Counselling Guide After Result
- JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: BE/BTech Paper Scorecard Out, Download Link Here
- JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Download Link Unresponsive
- CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Time Table 2026 Out, Check Exam Dates