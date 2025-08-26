SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon, Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result of the Probationary Officer (PO) prelims exam 2025 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website. A direct link to access the result will also be shared for convenience.

The SBI PO prelims result will include the qualifying status of candidates shortlisted for the next stage, the mains examination. Along with the result, SBI will also publish the category-wise cut-off marks. Unlike many competitive exams, SBI PO does not have sectional cut-offs. Candidates' scorecards will include both section-wise and overall marks.

Normalisation And Shortlisting

The scores will be calculated using a normalisation process. Based on the result, a number of candidates equal to the announced vacancies will be selected for the mains exam. This year's prelims were conducted on August 4, 2025, for over 600 vacancies across different categories.

SBI PO 2025 Vacancy Break-up

SC: 75 (Regular) + 5 (Backlog)

ST: 37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog)

OBC: 135

EWS: 50

UR: 203

Total Vacancies: 500 (Regular) + 41 (Backlog)

How To Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official website of SBI.

Click on the Join SBI tab and open the Current Openings section.

Select Recruitment of Probationary Officers.

Click on the SBI PO Result link.

Enter your registration/roll number and date of birth/password.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates who have forgotten their password can retrieve it by using the credentials registered at the time of application.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The mains examination consists of an objective test followed by a descriptive test:

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 40 Qs | 60 Marks | 50 Min

Data Analysis & Interpretation: 30 Qs | 60 Marks | 45 Min

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 60 Qs | 60 Marks | 45 Min

English Language: 40 Qs | 20 Marks | 40 Min

Descriptive Test (Letter & Essay Writing): 2 Qs | 50 Marks | 30 Min

Total: 157 Questions | 250 Marks | 3.5 Hours

The prelims exam is qualifying in nature, and only the marks of the mains and interview are considered for the final merit list.

Marking Scheme

+1 mark for every correct answer

-0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

The SBI PO result is one of the most awaited banking exam outcomes of the year, and candidates qualifying prelims will move closer to securing one of the most prestigious positions in the banking sector.