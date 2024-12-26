Advertisement

SBI PO 2025 Notification Released For 600 Posts, Registration Begins On December 27

SBI PO 2025 Notification: The application window will open on December 27, 2024, and close on January 16, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 600 posts.

SBI PO 2025 Notification: The preliminary exam will be held from March 8 to March 15.

SBI PO 2025 Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for Probationary Officers (PO) Recruitment 2024. The application window will open on December 27, 2024, and close on January 16, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 600 posts. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 8 to March 15, 2025, while the main exam will take place in April or May 2025. Interested and eligible students can apply by visiting the bank's official website.

Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS category candidates: Rs 750
  • SC/ST/Physically Handicapped candidates: Exempted

The application fee can be paid using a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking only.

SBI Probationary Officers (PO) Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 21 years
  • Maximum Age: 30 years

Age relaxation is applicable as per SBI Probationary Officers 
Recruitment 2024 Rules. The cut-off date for calculating the age limit is April 1, 2024.

State Bank of India (SBI) PO Notification 2024: Vacancy Details

Regular Posts:

General: 240

  • OBC: 158
  • EWS: 58
  • SC: 87
  • ST: 43

Total (Regular): 586

Backlog Posts:

ST: 14

Grand Total: 600

SBI PO Eligibility

The candidate must have a bachelor's degree (passed or appearing) in any stream from a recognised university in India.

