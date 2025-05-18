SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Scorecard, Cut-Off, Merit List To Be Released Soon, Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 results soon. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam can check their scores by visiting the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. The examination was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, across multiple shifts.



SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Once declared, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2. Click on the "Current Openings" section on the homepage.

Step 3. Locate the notification titled "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2023-24/27).

Step 4. Click on the link for "Mains Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam held on 10 & 12 April 2025."

Step 5. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password on the login page.

Step 6. Your result and qualification status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and print the result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Direct Result Link

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Cut-Off Details

Along with the result, the cut-off marks for different categories will also be shared to show the minimum scores needed to qualify.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Key Information On Scorecard

The result will be released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. After downloading their scorecards, candidates are advised to carefully check the following details:

Full name and roll number

Marks obtained

Qualification status

Cut-off marks as per category

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process for SBI Clerks (Junior Associates) involves three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Notably, the selection process does not include any interview.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: What's Next?

Candidates who clear the Mains exam will move on to the Language Proficiency Test, which is qualifying in nature. The final selection will be based on performance in the Mains exam, provided the candidate passes the LPT and fulfills all other eligibility conditions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check SBI's official website for real-time updates regarding result announcements and the next steps in the recruitment process.

