Samosa Seller Cracks NEET, Gets Admission In Government Medical College

Defeating all the odds, 18-year-old Sunny Kumar who sells samosa and pakora has secured a remarkable 664 marks out of 720 in NEET UG. He would now pursue medical education in a government college to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor. Mr Kumar prepared for the tough undergraduate medical entrance exam while also providing financial support to his family. He used to sell samosa at Noida sector 12 to support his family as his father did not extend any help.

Mr Kumar would set up shop in Noida Sector 12 everyday after finishing his school at 2. He would set up the stall nearly around 4 and continue till 9 pm in the shop to sell bread pakoras and samosas. After finishing work at the stall, he would return home and study for the medical entrance exam.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Sunny talked about the hardships that he faced while preparing for the entrance exam. He said that he had to take the responsibility since his father did not contribute for the family affairs. However, his mother extended great love and support to her son.

One of the videos shows Mr Kumar's mother talking about her support to son. She says, Kumar would tell her, "Mummy you please help me study, you please support me. I need to study, I want to achieve something and become successful."

Another viral video shared online shows the rented room of the medical aspirant. The room is filled with notes and short notes struck on the wall. Talking about the notes Mr Kumar explains that he has covered everything in the notes and therefore the notes on the wall should not be called 'short notes' .