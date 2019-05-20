Samastha Madrasa Result Released @ Result.samastha.info, Check Now

Samastha results for Madrasa Pothu Pareeksha have been released on result.samastha.info

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, Kerala has released the Samastha results for the annual exams held for various classes. According to reports, the Samastha results for the Pothu Pareeksha or public exam have been released and can be found on the official website of the Samastha Madrasa Board, result.samastha.info. The Board is run by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a Kerala-based Madrasa education organisation. The Samastha results page are not opening now as it happens with major results. The candidates are advised to check their results after sometime.

Kerala education department had released SSLC, Plus Two and Plus One results recently.

One of the largest Madrasa examinations, the annual Samastha Madrasa public examination conducted by the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board is held for more than 2 lakh students from more than 8000 institutes around the world for Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12.

Students from Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Andamans participate for this Samastha exams from India.

The Samastha exams are reportedly held in Malaysia, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia outside India.

Samastha results 2019: How to check Pothu Pareeksha results

Follow the steps given here to download Samastha Pothu Pareeksha results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the following website: result.samastha.info

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Next page, enter your exam details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your Samastha Pothu Pareeksha results 2019 from next page

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.