Samastha Kerala Exam Results 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

Samastha Kerala Exam 2025: The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board has officially declared the results of the Public Examinations conducted in February 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, samastha.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Samastha Kerala Exam Result 2025: Steps To Download

To download the Samastha Kerala Exam Result 2025, follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official Samastha Kerala SKIMVB website at samastha.in

Step 2. Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Select your class and enter the registration number

Step 5. The Samastha Kerala public exam result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference

The Islamic Educational Board provides education to students from -2 to +2 and is headed by Indian Grand Mufti Moulana Sheikh Aboobacker, according to the official website.

With over 10,000 affiliated madrasas, the board provides spiritual and moral education, complemented by government-recognized general education. The board has developed a comprehensive curriculum, publishing over 140 textbooks in six languages-Arabic, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, and English-catering to various classes in madrasas. The curriculum emphasises moral values, environmental studies, secularism, and communal harmony.