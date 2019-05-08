Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results Out; Here's How To Check

Kerala DHSE result 2019: Plus Two results announced @ Keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala Class 12th results have been announced today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or DHSE. The Kerala DHSE results have been announced on the official website results.itschool.gov.in. Students can also check the results in other websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Due to multiple logins immediately after the declaration of the plus two results, the website may slow down and candidates may face server related issues while checking their results. More than 4.2 lakh students are expecting the results for the examination which was held from March 6 to 27.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 88.75%. Last year, a total of 3.09 students cleared the examination. Kannur district and Pathanamthitta had registered the highest and the lowest pass percentage respectively. In Kannur it was 86.75 per cent and in Pathanamthitta it was 77.16%.

Kerala DHSE Results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download the Kerala Class 12 Results

Step 1: Visit any of the website mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus 2/ Kerala DHSE Results

Step 3: On the next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Click submit and check you class 12 results on the next page.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

Kerala DHSE Results 2019: Check via "iExaMS" App

The students can also check the class 12 results by downloading the app from Google Play store.

