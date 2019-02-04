Sainik School Declares Result For Entrance Exam Conducted In January

Sainik School entrance exam result declared

The result for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2019 has been released. The result is available on the respective Sainik School official websites. Sainik Schools conduct entrance examinations for admission to class 6 and class 9. Students who appeared for the entrance examination can check their result on the Sainik School website to which they have applied for admission.

Students who has qualified in the entrance examination will now go through medical examination and subject to satisfactory performance in the medical test will be admitted to class 6 or class 9.

AISSEE 2019 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to the Sainik School website of your region.

Step two: Click on the AISSEE 2019 link.

Step three: Click on the result link.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download and check for your roll number in the pdf.

The pdf released has category-wise roll numbers of the students who have qualified in the entrance test.

The Sainik School entrance examination was conducted on January 6, 2019 at centres across India.

