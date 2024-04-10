Sainik School Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Steps To Download

The All India Sainik School Admission Counselling Result for the seat allotment round 1 has been released. Those who appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) and applied for admission counselling rounds for classes 6 and 9 can check the seat allotment result on the official website.

Document verification and medical tests are scheduled for April 15 at 8am.

"Results for Round 1 have been published. These results are subject to the outcome of the judgment in Writ Petition No 4,371 of 2024 filed in the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay," states the result notice.

Sainik School Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website at pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling

Click on the "Sign in" tab on the homepage

Enter your username and password on the login page

Navigate to the counselling result section after logging in

Check and download the result for future reference

Candidates who have been shortlisted and allotted seats in various Sainik Schools must confirm their admission by accepting the assigned seat by April 10 at 10 am.

The last date for submitting documents and fees is April 27.

Admissions to Sainik schools in 2024, including the existing 33 schools and the newly approved ones under the 40% and 60% routes, will be conducted through e-counselling, based on the merit of AISSEE 2024.

A total of 19 new Sainik schools have recently been approved.

Selected candidates are required to pay the school fees at their respective Sainik schools.