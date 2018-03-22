Cabinet Approves Continuation Of National Higher Education Mission During the period 2017-18 to 2019-20, the financial outlay of the scheme will be Rs 9604.58 crores.

Share EMAIL PRINT RUSA seeks to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the country to 30% by 2020 New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for continuation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (



According to a statement from the Government, RUSA seeks to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the country to 30% by 2020 and the spending on higher education by the State Governments.



The scheme, in its 2nd phase, aims at creation of 70 new model degree colleges and 8 new professional colleges; Enhancing quality and Excellence in 10 select State universities and 70 autonomous colleges, providing infrastructural support to 50 universities and 750 colleges etc, said the statement.



The programme also aims in improving access, equity and accessibility of higher education in Slates through reforms such as academic reforms, governance reforms, affiliation reforms etc.



Another target of the programmes is to improve equity in higher education by providing adequate opportunities of higher education tosocially deprived communities; promote inclusion of women, minorities, SC/ST/OBCs and differently abled persons.



The programme will identity and fill up the existing gaps in higher education, by augmenting and supporting the State Governments' efforts and will promote a spirit of healthy competition amongst states and institutions to excel in quality higher education, research and innovation, said the statement.



"The project cost in the public funded institutions for all sub-components is shared between the Central Government and State Governments in the ratio of 90:10 for North-Eastern States, J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 60:40 for other States and UTs with Legislature and 100:0 for UTs without Legislature," said the statement.



Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Or National Higher Education Mission



RUSA is an overarching scheme, operated in a mission mode for funding the state universities and colleges in order to achieve the aims of equity, access and excellence. It seeks to improve the overall quality of existing State higher educational institutions by ensuring their conformity to prescribed norms and standards.



The funding to States is based on critical appraisal of State Higher Education Plans. These plans are required to address each State's strategy to address issues of equity, access and excellence in higher education. All funding under the RUSA are norm based and future grants are outcome dependent.



