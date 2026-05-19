Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out For 6565 Posts, Apply From June 30

The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 short notification under CEN 02/2026. A total of 6565 vacancies have been announced for Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III posts across various railway zones in India. Candidates interested in working with Indian Railways can submit their online applications from June 30, 2026, through the official portal rrbapply.gov.in. According to the notification, the online application process will continue till July 29, 2026.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

The Railway Recruitment Board has divided the vacancies between Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III posts. Out of the total 6565 posts, 323 vacancies are for Technician Grade I Signal, while 6242 vacancies are for Technician Grade III positions.

Major railway zones with higher vacancies include Central Railway Mumbai, Southern Railway Chennai, Northern Railway New Delhi, and Northeast Frontier Railway. Candidates from across the country can apply for these posts as the job location will be spread across different railway zones in India.

The detailed notification containing complete eligibility, exam pattern, fee details, and reservation rules will be released on June 29, 2026.

Who Can Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026?

Candidates applying for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 must have passed Matriculation or SSLC along with an ITI certificate in relevant trades from recognized NCVT or SCVT institutes. Candidates holding Act Apprenticeship certificates in related trades are also eligible for several posts.

For Technician Grade I Signal posts, Diploma or Degree holders in relevant engineering disciplines may also apply as per the detailed notification.

The minimum age required is 18 years. The upper age limit for Technician Grade I Signal is 33 years, while for Technician Grade III it is 30 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation according to government norms.

How to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbapply.gov.in

Click on the apply link for the Recruitment of RRB Technician.

Complete registration, fill in details such as name, mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar details.

Log in with the credentials generated during registration.

Enter personal details, educational qualifications, category, and other details required.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through online mode.

Review all the details and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before submitting the application form to avoid mistakes during the registration process.