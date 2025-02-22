RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

RRB RPF Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable 2025 exam for 4,208 vacancies. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official RRB website to check their admit card once it is available. They will need to enter their login ID and password to access it.

Recently, RRB also released the application status for the RPF Constable 2025 exam.

RPF Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official RRB website of your region

Step 2. Click on "RPF Constable Admit Card 2025" or "Download Admit Card"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Check your admit card and download it

Step 6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2025.

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

The RRB RPF exam will be 90 minutes long and will consist of 120 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions, but one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

To pass the exam, candidates from the UR (Unreserved), EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and OBC-NCL (Other Backward Class - Non-Creamy Layer) categories must score a minimum of 35%. For candidates from SC and ST categories, the minimum passing percentage is 30%.