RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

RRB RPF Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable 2025 exam for 4,208 vacancies. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official RRB website to check their admit card once it is available. They will need to enter their login ID and password to access it.
Recently, RRB also released the application status for the RPF Constable 2025 exam.
RPF Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1. Visit the official RRB website of your region
Step 2. Click on "RPF Constable Admit Card 2025" or "Download Admit Card"
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your login credentials
Step 5. Check your admit card and download it
Step 6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2025.
RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern
The RRB RPF exam will be 90 minutes long and will consist of 120 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions, but one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
To pass the exam, candidates from the UR (Unreserved), EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and OBC-NCL (Other Backward Class - Non-Creamy Layer) categories must score a minimum of 35%. For candidates from SC and ST categories, the minimum passing percentage is 30%.