RRB Paramedical Result 2026 Announced For 434 Vacancies: Check Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Paramedical Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted under CEN 03/2025. Candidates can now check their qualifying status through the result PDF available on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in

The result and scorecard are released on May 29 for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination held between March 11 and March 13, 2026.

The recruitment examination is conducted for several paramedical posts, including Nursing Superintendent, Dialysis Technician, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, Radiographer and ECG Technician Grade II. Through this recruitment drive, Indian Railways aims to fill 434 vacancies across different categories.

RRB Paramedical Result 2026: Recruitment Details

The selection process is based on candidates' performance in the Computer Based Test and later stages of recruitment.

Here are the key details:

Exam Name: RRB Paramedical Recruitment Exam 2026

RRB Paramedical Recruitment Exam 2026 Advertisement Number: CEN 03/2025

CEN 03/2025 Total Vacancies: 434

434 Exam Dates: March 11 to March 13, 2026

March 11 to March 13, 2026 Selection Process: CBT, Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME)

Candidates who qualify in the CBT move to the next stages of the recruitment process as per board guidelines.

How to Check RRB Paramedical Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Visit the official RRB website.

website. Click on the RRB Paramedical Result 2026 link.

Open the result PDF available under CEN 03/2025.

Search for your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

Download and save the PDF for future use.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecard and keep checking the official website for updates regarding document verification and further recruitment stages.