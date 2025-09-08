RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till September 18

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the online application deadline for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025. Earlier set to close this week, the registration window will now remain open until September 18, 2025, providing applicants extra time to complete their submissions.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 434 vacancies in critical healthcare roles across the Indian Railways' hospitals, emergency units, and health centres. Some of the key posts include Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Radiographer, and Laboratory Assistant.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must hold the required diploma or degree in their respective paramedical field such as nursing, pharmacy, laboratory technology, or radiography. Other eligibility criteria, including age limit and nationality conditions, are detailed in the official RRB notification.

Application Fees

• General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500 (Rs 400 refunded after appearing for the CBT)

• SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD/Female/Transgender/Minorities/EBC: Rs 250

Fees can be paid online through debit/credit cards, UPI, or internet banking. Candidates should keep a copy of the payment receipt for reference.

How to Apply for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025