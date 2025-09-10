RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment Exam 2025 Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet published the provisional answer key for the RRB NTPC undergraduate-level exam. Candidates who appeared in the CBT can download the response sheet and provisional answer key from their respective regional RRB websites as soon as the boards release them. The answer key will be accompanied by an objection window, typically open for two to three days, during which candidates may raise challenges for each question they dispute.

The Non-Technical Popular Categories undergraduate exam was conducted in computer-based test format between August 7 and September 8, 2025, according to tentative official dates. This recruitment exercise aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies. The major distribution is 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 for Trains Clerk.

How to download your RRB NTPC UG answer key

Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.

Look for the link titled RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 or Undergraduate Level answer key on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Your provisional answer key and response sheet will appear on screen.

Download the PDF and save or print it for reference.

How to raise objections to the answer key

If you find any incorrect answers in the provisional key, submit objections through the same portal where you downloaded the answer key. A fee per question is required at the time of submission, and bank charges apply. Review each question carefully before submitting a challenge. All objections will be examined by the authorities and corrections will be applied where warranted.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and to monitor their regional RRB website for the official notification and download link.