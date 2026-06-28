Railway Recruitment Board Releases NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key And Question Papers

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Computer Based Test-1 (CBT-1) answer key, along with question papers and candidate response sheets, for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Recruitment 2025 exam. These have been made available on the official RRB websites.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their answer key and download their response sheet and question paper by visiting rrb.digialm.com or the official RRB portal rrb.indianrailways.gov.in and logging in with their details.

Click here to download the answer key

The CBT-1 exam was conducted in two phases, Phase 1 from May 7 to May 9, 2026 and Phase 2 from June 13 to June 20, 2026. The answer key and related documents were released on June 27, 2026. The last date to submit objections is July 5, 2026, until 11:55 PM, after which no requests will be accepted.

For each objection, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges. If the objection is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges, and the amount will be credited back to the same account used for payment.

Candidates are advised by the RRB to submit objections well before the deadline and regularly check official websites for updates related to the recruitment process.