Advertisement

RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Recruitment: City Intimidation Live, Check Details Here

Candidates can download the city slip from the official RRB website using their login credentials.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Recruitment: City Intimidation Live, Check Details Here
RRB NTPC Recruitment Process And Exam City Slip Details
  • The Railway Recruitment Board released the city information slip for NTPC Graduate exam
  • The NTPC exam is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025
  • The slip provides details on exam city, date, shift timing, and reporting time
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the city information slip for the non-technical popular categories (NTPC Graduate) examination. Candidates can visit the official website to check the slip.

The exam is scheduled for December 28, 2025. The city intimidation slip will inform about the exam city/state, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, gate closure and exam start date. Though this is not the admid card and the RRB is expected to release it anytime soon.

Direct link to download city slip

Step to download the city intimidation slip:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on RRB NTPC 2025 city intimidation slip

3. Log in using your credentials

4. View and download the slip

Recruitment process:

The recruitment process shall involve the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CT), the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment application through any of the official websites of the RRBs, which is required to be submitted by the candidate.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com