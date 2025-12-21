RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Recruitment: City Intimidation Live, Check Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the city information slip for the non-technical popular categories (NTPC Graduate) examination. Candidates can visit the official website to check the slip.

The exam is scheduled for December 28, 2025. The city intimidation slip will inform about the exam city/state, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, gate closure and exam start date. Though this is not the admid card and the RRB is expected to release it anytime soon.

Direct link to download city slip

Step to download the city intimidation slip:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on RRB NTPC 2025 city intimidation slip

3. Log in using your credentials

4. View and download the slip

Recruitment process:

The recruitment process shall involve the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CT), the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment application through any of the official websites of the RRBs, which is required to be submitted by the candidate.