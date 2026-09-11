RRB Junior Engineer Registration 2026: Check Deadline, Steps To Apply, Key Details

RRB JE 2026 Registration: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application window for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam on September 13. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied must complete the registration process by visiting the respective regional RRB websites before the deadline. Applicants can pay the application fee until September 15.

The schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), document verification and medical examination will be announced from time to time.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while those belonging to the SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender or EBC categories will have to pay Rs 250.

Once the registration process ends, RRB will open the application correction window for candidates who have submitted their forms, allowing them to make changes to their applications. The correction window will open on September 16 and close on September 25, 2026.

RRB JE Application 2026: Steps To Apply

Candidates who have not yet registered for the RRB JE 2026 exam can follow the steps below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Visit the respective regional RRB website and register for the exam.

Step 2: Once successfully registered, click on the 'Created Account' option.

Step 3: Log in using the registered email ID and password.

Step 4: The RRB JE 2026 application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Fill in the required personal details, such as address, age and gender.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee using an online payment method.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

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RRB JE Registration 2026: Documents Required

Before filling out the application form, candidates must keep the following documents ready:

- Scanned copy of a colour passport-size photograph

- Educational qualification certificate

- Valid ID proof, such as a soft copy of the Aadhaar card

- Category certificate

- Scanned copy of the candidate's signature

- Scribe details, applicable to eligible PwBD candidates only