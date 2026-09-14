Railway Non-Technical Undergraduate CBT- 2 Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Key Details

RRB NTPC UG CBT-2 Admit Card Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for the Undergraduate level CBT-2 exam 2026. Only candidates who qualified the CBT-1 are eligible to download the admit card for CBT-2 from the respective RRBs regional websites.

Once candidates have downloaded the admit card they must carefully check each detail mentioned on it thoroughly and in case of any discrepancies or errors, applicants must immediately contact the higher authority and get them rectified before exam day. The admit card is an essential document that the candidates must carry with them on the day of the examination, without the hall ticket applicants will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

To access the admit card, candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth and the captcha code in the login window. The RRB NTPC Undergraduate level CBT-2 exam CEN 07/2025 is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2026.

Direct link to download RRB NTPC UG CBT-2 Admit Card

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Check the key steps below to download the CBT-2 admit card for the Undergraduate level exam:

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB regional website

Step 2: Now, on the homepage click on the CEN 07/2025 - Undergraduate section.

Step 3: After that, click on the link titled E-Call Letter"

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the credentials to access the admit card.

Step 5: The RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

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RRB NTPC 2026 Admit Card: Important Details

The details on the RRB NTPC hall ticket must be verified by candidates. Check the details mentioned below:

Name of the candidate

Registration number

Candidate's father's & mother's name

Exam centre address

Photograph

Examination date

Candidate's signature

Exam day instruction

Along with the hall ticket, candidates must also carry their valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License. Applicants must also bring a colour photograph that was uploaded in the application form when appearing for the CBT-2 exam.