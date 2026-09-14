Andhra Pradesh PGECET Counselling Schedule 2026 Released: Check Important Dates

AP PGECET 2026 Counselling Schedule: The Andhra Pradesh University, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling dates for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test ( AP PGECET). As per the schedule, the counselling will be conducted for the admission to MTech, MPharmacy and PharmD programs.

The candidates who qualified for the GATE, GPAT, AP PGECET 2026 can apply for the counselling process from September 16, 2026 through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the notification, applicants who qualified for the GATE and GPAT will be given first preference in admission based on their scores and the remaining vacant seats after the allotment will be offered to the candidates of AP PGECET 2026 based on their merit.

Candidates belonging to the OBC category will be required to pay Rs 1000 as the registration fee and SC/ST category applicants must pay Rs 600.

AP PGECET 2026 Counselling: Key Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the AP PGECET 2026 counselling process below:

Online registration & fee payment: September 16 to 21, 2026

Online verification of uploaded certificates: September 17 to 22, 2026

Web options entry: September 18 to 21, 2026

Option-change facility: September 25, 2026

Self-joining and reporting to the allotted institutes: September 30 to October 3, 2026

AP PGECET Counselling 2026 Eligibility

- As per the eligibility criteria, applicants seeking admission to PG courses must be Indian nationals and must hold a relevant bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from an AICTE or UGC approved institutes.

- The minimum passing criteria for the reserved category is 45%, however, 85% of the seats in each course are reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh. Whereas, the remaining 15% will be unreserved seats for the local and non-local applicants.

- Candidates must have secured 50% marks in the qualifying degree.

The classes for the MTech, MPharmacy and PharmD programs will begin from September 30, 2026.