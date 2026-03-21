RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Exam: Answer Key And Response Sheet Released, Download Link Here

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key, response sheets, and question papers for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 examination. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections through the login link available on the official website of the Bhubaneswar region RRB- rrbbbs.gov.in.

The ALP examination was conducted from February 13 to February 18, and on March 11, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid. The facility to view the answer key, question papers, submit objections, and pay the fee will remain available till 5 pm on March 26, 2026.

How to Download RRB ALP Answer Key and Response Sheet

Visit the official login link. Enter your registration number and date of birth, then click on "Login." Your answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and save them for future reference.

Download Link

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key using the login link provided above.

The selection process for ALP recruitment generally includes two CBTs, followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Examination.